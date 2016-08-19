Bill did not participate in this year’s First Lady Cookie Contest 

Before every presidential election for the last 24 years, Family Circle has invited First Ladies to submit cookie recipes then asks readers to vote on which one they prefer. Given that Hillary is running this year, the magazine has renamed the contest the Presidential Cookie Poll.

But Bill didn’t take up the challenge of submitting a recipe. Instead, the Clinton family ended up using Hillary’s original chocolate chip cookie that has a track record of success, since she used it in 1992 and 1996 to beat out Barbara Bush’s chocolate chip cookies and Elizabeth Dole’s pecan cookies, respectively.

This year, the undefeated cookies will compete against Melania Trump’s star-shaped sugar cookies baked with sour cream. Family Circle is asking people to cast their ballots between now and October 4th.

We’re all eager to see the results, given how excited the Trumps are about #winning.

Read more in the Washington Post.