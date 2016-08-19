advertisement
Paul Manafort, Trump aide tied to Russian billionaires, resigns

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Donald Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort is stepping down. 

This morning Trump publicly accepted his resignation  via a prepared statement. The announcement comes on the heels of an NBC report detailing Manafort’s ties to Russian billionaires. The story was not the first to discuss the Trump campaign’s relationship to Russia and its leaders, but stoked further questions. Earlier in the week, the Associated Press reported Manafort helped ferry $2.2 million dollars from a pro-Russian Ukranian political party to lobbyists in Washington, D.C. without declaring he was representing foreign interests. Staffers inside the Trump campaign say Manafort’s departure was due to staffing changes, according to the Washington Post

