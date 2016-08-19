Morning intel: Uber’s class-action settlement is rejected, SEC probes Hampton Creek

• The chilling photograph of a 5-year-old Syrian boy , Omran Daqneesh—who was pulled out of the rubble after an airstrike in Aleppo— graces the cover of newspapers across the world today, after making the rounds on social media.

• Bill Clinton announced that the Clinton Foundation would stop accepting foreign or corporate money and he would step down from his board position if Hillary were to become president.

• San Francisco district judge Edward Chen has thrown out Uber‘s proposed settlement of $100 million for 385,000 drivers in a class-action suit, calling it “not fair, adequate, and reasonable.”

• Twitter‘s new quality filter feature is an attempt to help users combat trolls, by allowing them to filter out “lower-quality” tweets in their notifications and mentions. In related news: Twitter announced yesterday that it has now suspended more than 360,000 accounts for promoting terrorism.

• The SEC is looking into whether Hampton Creek broke the law by not informing investors that it was buying large quantities of its own product, Just Mayo, from grocery stores.

• Coming up: This Sunday marks the end of the Olympics, with a closing ceremony that will include a performance by Norwegian DJ Kygo and, if all goes well, an appearance by Brazilian soccer legend Pelé.