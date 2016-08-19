Airbus’s solution for traffic: It’s planning a flying taxi

We might get to live in a Jetson’s-like world, after all. Aeronautical giant Airbus has announced its “CityAirbus” project on its website. The project aims to get a fleet of passenger drones—in other words, flying taxis—in the skies above the world’s growing megacities within the next decade, with testing to begin in 2017. CityAirbus would essentially be a helicopter plus drone plus bus; passengers would travel to a local helipad to board CityBus after they booked a seat on one with an app. But if you think these flying taxi’s will cost an arm and leg, you’re wrong, says Airbus: