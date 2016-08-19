NASA wants to hand over the ISS to a private company

With NASA ‘s interest in going back to the moon and going to Mars and beyond increasing, the agency won’t have the funds to do all that and keep the International Space Station running past 2024, reports TechCrunch . That’s why the space agency wants to hand over the ISS to a private corporation. Speaking at a Journey to Mars event, NASA Deputy Associate Administrator Bill Hill said:

“NASA’s trying to develop economic development in low-earth orbit. Ultimately, our desire is to hand the space station over to either a commercial entity or some other commercial capability so that research can continue in low-earth orbit.”

NASA didn’t identify potential buyers, but Boeing and SpaceX could be interested, suggests TechCrunch. Of course, the ISS is jointly owned by other international space agencies, so NASA would need to get their approval before it hands over the keys to someone else.

[Image: NASA]