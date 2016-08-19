Tekserve is auctioning off its historic museum of Apple computers right now

The Manhattan-based computer retailer was a local institution for more than 30 years before closing its doors for good earlier this week. But the company still has some products to sell—only this time at auction, reports TechCrunch. Tekserve has put its entire “Mac Museum” up for bid. It includes 35 computers including a classic Macintosh 128K signed by Steve Wozniak, a NeXT cube, and a 20th Anniversary Mac. The entire lot was expected to go for around $12,000, but the high pid is currently at $29,000 with four more days to go. If you want your chance at owning this large chunk of Apple history, there’s still time to place your bid.