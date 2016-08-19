Twitter rolls out “Quality Filter” to combat abusive tweets

Twitter has rolled out two new ways to control your experience on the service, the company wrote in a blog post. First, users will now have the ability to only see notifications from people they follow. But the second feature is even better. A new feature called “Quality Filter” has been added to a user’s settings. When enabled, tweets of “lower-quality content” will be filtered from your notifications and feeds automatically. In other words, abuse from anonymous trolls should be completely filtered out.