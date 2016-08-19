Twitter rolls out “Quality Filter” to combat abusive tweets

Twitter has rolled out two new ways to control your experience on the service, the company wrote in a blog post. First, users will now have the ability to only see notifications from people they follow. But the second feature is even better. A new feature called “Quality Filter” has been added to a user’s settings. When enabled, tweets of “lower-quality content” will be filtered from your notifications and feeds automatically. In other words, abuse from anonymous trolls should be completely filtered out.
Two simple settings to give you better control over your Twitter experience. https://t.co/pEJuMUhCYs pic.twitter.com/jmFd0rDoV6
— Twitter Support (@Support) August 18, 2016