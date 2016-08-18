Goldman Sachs, Wall Street giant, brands its new consumer loan product at a human scale

Online lending is having a tough year, with executive shake-ups and layoffs roiling industry leaders like Lending Club and Prosper Marketplace. But that has not deterred Goldman Sachs from moving forward with plans to introduce a online lending product of its own, aimed at prime consumer borrowers. The existence of the project, cloaked in secrecy even within the bank, has been public knowledge since last summer. Now we know the product’s name: Marcus, after cofounder Marcus Goldman.