Fired L.A. Times cartoonist turns to GoFundMe to mount legal fight

A popular cartoonist sketched up tens of thousands of dollars on GoFundMe this week for a legal fight against the Los Angeles Times after the newspaper fired him over a column that criticized the LAPD. Ted Rall sued the Times for wrongful termination, but the paper responded with an anti-SLAPP motion, a law designed to quickly remove certain cases from the courts when free speech is concerned.

Rall said he had to post a bond of $75,000 or the lawsuit would be dismissed, and added that he needed the money by yesterday. His crowdfunding effort blew past that goal in nine days and as of today was at $75,870.

In a May 2015 blog post, Rall claimed he was harassed and handcuffed by an overzealous LAPD cop, but the police provided information to the Times that supposedly poked holes in his story. After an investigation, the paper said it should never have published the story.