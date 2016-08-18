Dallas police don’t want to release details about their sniper-killing robot

Dallas police want to block the release of information about a robot that was used last month to kill a sniper, Micah Xavier Johnson, who shot and killed five officers. Police deployed the bomb-disposal robot only after negotiations with Johnson had failed, according to Dallas Police Chief David Brown . It detonated a C-4 explosive near Johnson on the campus of El Centro College in downtown Dallas.

At least 17 public information requests have been made for the details by journalists covering the incident. The police department reportedly wants to block the release of details because it feels the information would jeopardize the safety of officers, and is not of concern to the public.

Johnson had said the shootings were motivated by the recent shootings of African-American men in Minneapolis and Baton Rouge. Johnson reportedly said he wanted to kill white people, especially white police officers, and that he was acting on his own and not affiliated with any group.