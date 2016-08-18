advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The NYC Parks Department just made fun of the size of Donald Trump’s manhood

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

As anyone online knows, unflattering naked statues of Donald Trump appeared today around the country, in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Cleveland, and Seattle. Titled, “The Emperor Has No Balls,” it’s apparently a project by anarchist collective INDECLINE.

In New York City, the parks department removed and destroyed a statue in Union Square, issuing the following statement to Gothamist:

NYC Parks stands firmly against any unpermitted erection in city parks, no matter how small.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life