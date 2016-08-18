Apple’s share of the global smartphone market keeps falling

Apple may rule the smartphone market in the United States, but the world’s most valuable company is slipping elsewhere.

According to a new report from Gartner, Android took 86.2% of the global smartphone market in the second quarter of 2016 as it tightened its grip on emerging markets. Meanwhile, Apple’s market share slipped from 14.6% in Q2 2015 to 12.9% in Q2 2016.

Part of the reason for Android’s success can be attributed to premium smartphones from Samsung and China’s Huawei, with the latter working overtime to attract young people with hip, well-priced phones from its uber-successful Honor line.