Apple’s share of the global smartphone market keeps falling

By Nikita Richardson1 minute Read

Apple may rule the smartphone market in the United States, but the world’s most valuable company is slipping elsewhere. 

According to a new report from Gartner, Android took 86.2% of the global smartphone market in the second quarter of 2016 as it tightened its grip on emerging markets. Meanwhile, Apple’s market share slipped from 14.6% in Q2 2015 to 12.9% in Q2 2016. 

Part of the reason for Android’s success can be attributed to premium smartphones from Samsung and China’s Huawei, with the latter working overtime to attract young people with hip, well-priced phones from its uber-successful Honor line. 

