Gawker’s Nick Denton says he’s “out of the news and gossip business”

Nick Denton , the cofounder and evil genius behind the former Gawker Media empire, has officially announced that he will part ways with the company once it’s scooped up by Univision .

The company filed for bankruptcy in June and was auctioned off earlier this week for $135 million. Today it was announced that Univision would take all of Gawker Media’s properties except for Gawker.com

In a staff memo, Denton wrote that he will “move on to other projects, working to make the web a forum for the open exchange of ideas and information, but out of the news and gossip business.”

I reached out to Denton earlier asking for more information about his next move. I’ll update the post if I hear back.