Gawker’s Nick Denton says he’s “out of the news and gossip business”

Nick Denton, the cofounder and evil genius behind the former Gawker Media empire, has officially announced that he will part ways with the company once it’s scooped up by Univision.
The company filed for bankruptcy in June and was auctioned off earlier this week for $135 million. Today it was announced that Univision would take all of Gawker Media’s properties except for Gawker.com
In a staff memo, Denton wrote that he will “move on to other projects, working to make the web a forum for the open exchange of ideas and information, but out of the news and gossip business.”
I reached out to Denton earlier asking for more information about his next move. I’ll update the post if I hear back.