Altspace UI redesign is more social VR

Over the last couple of years, Altspace VR has become one of the leading social VR environments, and today the Redwood City, California, company has launched a redesigned UI meant to give users a lot more control over their social interactions.

The new suite of tools was designed to let users make more nuanced decisions about what they do, who they do it with, and what goes on around them. In essence, the UI redesign is geared toward pairing users with things they are most interested in, and making it simple for them to identify things to do and other users they want to join up with for various activities.