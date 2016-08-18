Twitter gets tough on ISIS as suspension of extremist-linked accounts skyrockets 

Since last summer, Twitter has suspended more than 360,000 accounts for content that expressed “violent extremism,” according to a new report from the social media company. Twitter says that the most suspensions, up 80% overall since last year, occur right after terrorist attacks.

The company said in February that it suspended 125,000 accounts, and announced today that it added another 235,000 to the tally. The number is stark, but represents only a small fraction of Twitter’s 313 million active users.

The report comes at a time when social media companies are facing more pressure to get serious about curbing communications by tech-savvy terrorist groups like ISIS.