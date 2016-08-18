Lisa Gersh uncouples from Goop

Two years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow hired the former CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Lisa Gersh , to be the CEO of her e-commerce and content platform Goop . The New York Post reports that Gersh is leaving her role to become a strategic advisor. A new CEO has not yet been announced.

Yesterday, we reported that Goop had just landed a Series B round of $10 million and would be moving the company’s operations to Los Angeles.

Here’s a Fast Company exclusive video of Paltrow and Gersh explaining how they created the Goop brand.