Lisa Gersh uncouples from Goop

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Two years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow hired the former CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Lisa Gersh, to be the CEO of her e-commerce and content platform Goop. The New York Post reports that Gersh is leaving her role to become a strategic advisor. A new CEO has not yet been announced. 

Yesterday, we reported that Goop had just landed a Series B round of $10 million and would be moving the company’s operations to Los Angeles. 

Here’s a Fast Company exclusive video of Paltrow and Gersh explaining how they created the Goop brand. 

