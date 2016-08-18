Report: Univision will say bye-bye to Gawker.com [UPDATED]

Earlier this week, Univision scooped up Gawker Media at a bankruptcy auction for $135 million. The dust is beginning to settle, but one question has remained: Will Univision keep Gawker’s flagship website, Gawker.com?

While Gawker.com was part of the Univision acquisition deal, the media company was given the option of not taking the site on and giving it back to the now-bankrupt Gawker Media LLC. Nothing has been confirmed since the auction and even Gawker’s own reporters have been questioning its fate.

A tweet from New York Times reporter Sydney Ember appears to now answer this question:

Per a source, Univision does "not intend to keep operating https://t.co/LnSLztd8Sr." — Sydney Ember (@melbournecoal) August 18, 2016

This, however, has yet to be officially confirmed. I’ll update the post if more information surfaces.

UPDATE: Gawker has now officially confirmed that the site is shutting down. “After nearly fourteen years of operation, Gawker.com will be shutting down next week,” wrote Gawker reporter J.K. Trotter.