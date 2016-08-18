advertisement
John Maeda Leaves VC Firm For WordPress Parent Company

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Design evangelist John Maeda has left the prominent venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers to take a job at a tech company. The former RISD president will lead design at Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com, WooCommerce, and Jetpack.

