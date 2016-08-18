How Facebook plans to stop the spread of terrorist propaganda: positive speech

Facebook, which is fighting a $1 billion federal lawsuit brought by the relatives of four Americans killed by Hamas members who coordinated their attacks via the social network, wants its users to challenge terrorists on the platform. Asked about the best way to stop the spread of terrorist propaganda and recruitment on social media, Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, told Politico:
Our goal is to draw attention to the value of promoting positive speech against terrorism. Even if you could magically make propaganda go away, removing this content is not going to solve the underlying problem. We want to encourage people to think critically about these ideologies and challenge them.