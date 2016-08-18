McDonald’s stops giving away wearable activity tracker with Happy Meals due to reports of skin irritation

Only a day after it started offering a kids activity tracker with Happy Meals (which Fast Company‘s own Marcus Baram test-drove yesterday), McDonald’s has pulled the device amid reports that the wearable fitness tracker was causing skin irritations, reports the Associated Press.

In a statement announcing the move, McDonald’s said they received “limited reports” of skin irritation that “may be associated from wearing the band” and are “fully investigating this issue.” Instead of the fitness trackers, McDonald’s will now be offering kids an alternative toy in Happy Meals.

[Image: McDonald’s]