This is Uber’s first driverless vehicle–and Uber’s human drivers should be worried

The ride hailer is set to launch its first fleet of its inaugural driverless cars in Pittsburgh this summer, reports Bloomberg . The autonomous cars are modified Volvo XC90 sport-utility vehicles and beginning this month Uber users in Pittsburgh will be able to summon them in the downtown area.

But the autonomous vehicles won’t roll up to the curb solo. A human Uber driver will be in the driver’s seat of the modified Volvo XC90s to make sure the ride goes smoothly and to be there to take over from the autonomous vehicles in the event of an emergency.

While the rollout of its inaugural driverless cars is a major milestone for the company, not everyone with ties to Uber should be so happy about it. That’s because Uber’s current drivers could soon be left without jobs. Bloomberg says Uber’s goal is to replace its more than 1 million human drivers with robot drivers “as quickly as possible.”

[Image: Uber via Bloomberg]