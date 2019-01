The capital city of Finland has launched two self-driving buses that operate on the same roads as regular commuter traffic, reports the Guardian. The open road test is one of the first trials of its kind. The Easymile EZ-10 electric mini-buses can carry 12 passengers at a time and and can reach speeds of up to 25 miles per hour, though they’ll usually operate at just 6 miles per hour during the trial, which is expected to last a month.