Earlier this week Google launched Duo to the public–a new cross-platform video chat app for Android and iOS. Many compared it to Apple’s FaceTime due to its simple interface and video chat capabilities, but one thing it couldn’t do that FaceTime could is audio-only calls. Not for long, however, as Google’s product lead for communication, Amit Fulay, has revealed on his Google+ profile that audio-only calls will soon be “coming soon” to Duo.