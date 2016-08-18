Check out the world’s largest aircraft take to the skies

The AirLander 10 launched on its maiden voyage from the Cardington Airfield in Bedfordshire, U.K. at 7:45pm local time last night, reports Wired. The ship is part helicopter, part blimp and at 92 meters (301 feet) long it is the largest aircraft in the world. Though its maiden flight was only 15 minutes, flights when it enters normal operations could be as long as five days and night with passengers or up to two weeks at a time when controlled remotely and unmanned.