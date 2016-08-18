Airbnb was used by people from 182 different countries this Olympics

Airbnb released data this morning on how people are using the service during the Olympic Games in Rio. All told, people from 182 different countries booked stays on Airbnb in Rio during this year’s games, with people in Macao, Jamaica, and Morocco topping the list when it came to booking last-minute arrangements.

The most common languages spoken by Airbnb travelers in Rio are Portuguese, English, and Spanish, and all those guests were looking for accommodations primarily in Copacabana, Ipanema, and Barra da Tijuca.

Airbnb currently has 35,000 active listings in the greater Rio de Janeiro area, many of which are new listings specifically for the games. Sixty-two percent of hosts in the area will be hosting their fist travelers during the Games, and the city has experienced a 33% growth in supply over just the past three months. Rooms are going for an average of $170 a night.