Trump lawyer jousts with CNN anchor, won’t admit candidate is down in the polls

The Trump Organization’s prickly attorney Michael Cohen embodies two of the Trump campaign’s core principles—an aversion to both facts and the journalists who deal in them. During an on-air interview Tuesday, Cohen objected when CNN anchor Brianna Keilar referred to the campaign’s leadership changes this week as a “shakeup,” then childishly refused to acknowledge that Trump is down in the polls (actually it’s hard to find a poll that has him up).

When asked about being down in the race, Trump adviser replies, "Says who?"https://t.co/HO9wqbdDWR https://t.co/C2UzSDdUo4 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) August 17, 2016

After the interview, Cohen told Yahoo News he believed he “controlled the interview.” “I think I unraveled her,” he said.

I couldn’t help but be reminded of another attorney from years ago named Nathan Thurm. (Thurm starts at about :20 in the below clip.)