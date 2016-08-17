Google’s Calico names Daphne Koller chief computing officer

Alphabet subsidiary Calico, a startup focused on aging research and therapeutics, has hired Daphne Koller as its chief computing officer. Koller was previous the cofounder of the online education platform Coursera, and made Fast Company ‘s list of the Most Creative People in 2014.

“Over the past three years, we have focused on building a world-class team of scientists who are studying the biological pathways of aging. With Daphne, we are bringing to Calico not only one of the world’s foremost experts in machine learning, but someone with a deep passion for understanding how these new technologies could bring forth insights into the biology of aging and disease,” said Arthur D. Levinson, CEO and founder of Calico.

Calico’s aim is to better understand the aging process using technology. The hope being to use that knowledge to help people live longer and healthier lives.