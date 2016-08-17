Shoot VR hoops with Team USA’s All-Stars

They may be All-Stars, but for basketball big shots like Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Paul George, getting ready to play for Olympic gold is a little different than life in the NBA—and Samsung wants to show you how different with an up-close-and-personal VR experience.

Today, Samsung and USA Basketball pulled back the wraps on Chasing the Dream, a new series available for Samsung’s Gear VR headset, the company’s VR app, or online.

Chasing the Dream follows the players in the days leading up to the Olympics in Rio. As we speak, Team USA is battling for the gold medal. This is the story of how they got there.

Olympics fans have already been able to watch some Olympics content on the Gear VR.