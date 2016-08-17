CNN’s PR Twitter account is run by fifth graders

CNN is really proud of itself, having beat out BuzzFeed as the news outlet with the greatest reach amongst millennials in June 2016, according to comScore. Cue this tweet in response to BuzzFeed EIC Ben Smith:
Hey @BuzzFeedBen –> https://t.co/IbwZ41oFrJ pic.twitter.com/8zp2Y7NtEW
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 16, 2016
BuzzFeed, in turn, offered its heartfelt congratulations:
congrats @CNNPR @CNN pic.twitter.com/7focb2bT4R
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 17, 2016
So Jeff Zucker says it’s CNN vs. BuzzFeed. We agree. Past vs. future. Stay tuned.
— Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) August 17, 2016
Feeling better about our Buzzfeed investment every day. ???? https://t.co/0F9x9ecLUy
— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) August 17, 2016