advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

CNN’s PR Twitter account is run by fifth graders

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

CNN is really proud of itself, having beat out BuzzFeed as the news outlet with the greatest reach amongst millennials in June 2016, according to comScore. Cue this tweet in response to BuzzFeed EIC Ben Smith

BuzzFeed, in turn, offered its heartfelt congratulations:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life