This jewelry brand is not interested in Ivanka Trump’s money

Ivanka Trump decided to buy an $84 ear cuff from an artisanal brand called Lady Grey Jewelry. She got the product in the mail, but the company’s founders decided that they didn’t want to keep her money, since they don’t believe in her father’s political policies.

Cofounder Jill Martinelli told the Cut that her, “social and political views couldn’t be further from those of the Trump campaign. When we received her order, we instantly felt compelled to take the money and donate it to a few organizations that were more aligned with our ideals.”

Here’s a note they sent her, which they posted on Instagram.