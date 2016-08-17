Because your dog isn’t spoiled enough, behold Casper’s $225 mattress

Casper, the startup known for its comfortable and affordably-priced mattresses, has a new product on the market: a dog bed. The new Casper dog bed comes in three different colors and sizes, and is priced at $125 for the small version and $225 for the larger option. It’s a bit less affordable than Casper’s people options (a twin mattress for humans runs just $500 and a queen $850).

More than just a tiny version of the human option, Casper’s dog bed removes its traditional latex layer, something Casper uses in the people version to help regulate heat, a feat that dogs can handle on their own. It adds memory foam to the mix for more back support for Fido, and the whole thing is waterproof in case things get a little messy and you need to give the bed a quick clean. It even has a special layer on top that will make your pooch feel like he’s digging in dirt before curling up for a snooze.

Just like Casper’s human beds, the dog version comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee. If your favorite furball isn’t into it, you can return it within that time period for a full refund. The mattress ships by August 24th.