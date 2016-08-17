AT&T is finally doing away with overage fees, but there’s a catch

AT&T wireless customers who exceed their allotted monthly data no longer have to pay those reviled overage fees, but they may face much slower speeds than they’re used to. The mobile giant said Wednesday that it is rolling out new data plans that reduce speeds to a lethargic 128 kbps when customers go over their limits. The slower speed will continue until the next billing cycle. As a tradeoff, subscribers to the new plans can avoid unexpected overage charges—often cited as a source of immense frustration for cellular customers.