Instagram’s new Event channel gets you close to the action

Today Instagram added a new Event channel to Explore , a feature designed to bring you closer to the action at things like sporting events and concerts.

Similar to what Instagram already does with Explore, the video channel is curated with events that it thinks you might enjoy based on who you follow and what you typically look at on the service. For instance, my Instagram feed brought up Adele’s concert in Phoenix, Arizona, yesterday. Once I tapped inside, I was able to flip through videos posted by people who attended the show, creating a picture of what it might have been like to attend the event.

The Event channel is currently only available in United States, with plans to support other parts of the world in the future.