Venus may have once supported human life

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Today, the surface temperature of Venus is 864 degrees and its atmosphere is thick and murky, consisting of carbon dioxide and nitrogen.

But a computer model that NASA developed reveals that that planet was once a lot cooler. About 715 million years ago, it may have had oceans made of liquid water and a temperatures that would have been possible for humans to live in. (The image above is a simulation of what the planet may have looked like.) Over time, however, the planet was exposed to a great deal of sunlight, causing its oceans to evaporate and generate its present atmosphere. 

Amazingly, these life-supporting conditions were in place for up to 2 billion years. Who knows? An entire species of human-like creatures may have evolved and created a civilization. 

You can read more over at NASA

[Image: NASA]

