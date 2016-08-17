With Cash Money Records “power move,” Apple Music inches closer to TV programming

Apple may be years late to the music subscription game, but the tech giant has one huge advantage: a ton of cash to throw around. Apple Music has reportedly signed a deal with Cash Money Records (home of the likes of Lil’ Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj), as suggested by this Instagram photo from Cash Money cofounder Birdman (and later confirmed by Bloomberg ).

While the details are scarce, it’s safe to assume that the deal includes some kind of music exclusivity for Apple, a weapon it increasingly wields against its competitors in the streaming music business.

It sounds like that exclusive content will include TV-style programming, including a documentary about Cash Money Records, according to Bloomberg. The movie would follow an Apple-exclusive film about Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour and be produced alongside new video series like Planet of the Apps, a reality show about building apps for the App Store.