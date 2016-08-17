advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Amazon now has a dedicated store for products curated by Product Hunt

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

As part of Amazon Launchpad—the company’s initiative to help startups launch their products—the “Featured on Product Hunt” shop will offer products that are popular on Product Hunt. In a Medium post, Product Hunt founder Ryan Hoover explained that teaming up with Amazon was “an extension” of the Product Hunt Shop, the company’s foray into e-commerce from earlier this year.

This appears to be something of a symbiotic relationship: Product Hunt, too, will make it possible for users to buy via Amazon from its own site: 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life