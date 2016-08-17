Snapchat to add 300 staff in New York, following in footsteps of BuzzFeed and Vice

Snapchat’s heart may be in Venice, California, where youth and quirky style reign, but its head is in New York. The social media platform its preparing to add 300 employees to its offices in the world’s advertising capital, the New York Post reported today, bringing its total Manhattan headcount to nearly 400. The move comes with $5 million in tax breaks over the next 10 years, thanks to a generous inducement from New York State, and positions Snapchat to better focus on growing its revenue with advertisers and publishers.