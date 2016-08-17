Morning intel: Univision buys Gawker for $135 million, Pinterest launches video ads

• Univision beat out Ziff Davis with its $135 million bid for Gawker Media , buying all seven of the company’s sites.

• Pinterest is introducing video ads; the company previously only offered one type of ad unit, Promoted Pins.

• Cisco is cutting about 20% of its workforce—a total of 14,000 employees—in the company’s biggest round of layoffs.

• The first offshore wind farm in the U.S. has nearly been completed off the coast of Rhode Island.

• Tencent’s quarterly earnings results reported a 52% jump in revenue to $5.38 billion and net income of $1.64 billion.