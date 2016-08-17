A startup is turning air pollution into ink for pens

Air Ink is a new startup venture from an Indian collective known as Graviky Labs, which is composed of hackers, scientists, and creatives. The startup has created a way to turn captured air pollution from car exhausts into usable ink in pens and paint, reports Lost At E Minor. The captured air pollutant is purified then turned into ink, which is inserted into pens. Each Air Ink pen contains 50 minutes worth of car exhaust pollutants. The first Air Ink pens were trailed in Hong Kong and now the startup is awaiting certification before the pens go into production on a large scale.