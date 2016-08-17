Reddit users are helping Google’s voice recognition software to better understand accents

The voice recognition increasingly being a bigger player in the human-computer input space, a problem has become apparent: Voice recognition software like that used in Apple’s Siri and Google’s Now clients has a harder time understanding accents than more neutral tones of speech. So Google has turned to a third party called Appen to bridge this “speech divide” by collecting massive amounts of accented speech data to better improve its software understanding. Appen, in turn, has taken to Reddit to collect this speech data, reports the Verge. The company has posted a number of requests on Reddit forums asking for users who speak with different accents to submit voice samples. It’s seeking 2,000 voice samples per user and will pay each Reddit user about $35 for doing so. The voice data will then be analyzed and used to improve Google’s voice recognition of accented speech.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens