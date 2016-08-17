Reddit users are helping Google’s voice recognition software to better understand accents

The voice recognition increasingly being a bigger player in the human-computer input space, a problem has become apparent: Voice recognition software like that used in Apple’s Siri and Google’s Now clients has a harder time understanding accents than more neutral tones of speech. So Google has turned to a third party called Appen to bridge this “speech divide” by collecting massive amounts of accented speech data to better improve its software understanding. Appen, in turn, has taken to Reddit to collect this speech data, reports the Verge. The company has posted a number of requests on Reddit forums asking for users who speak with different accents to submit voice samples. It’s seeking 2,000 voice samples per user and will pay each Reddit user about $35 for doing so. The voice data will then be analyzed and used to improve Google’s voice recognition of accented speech.