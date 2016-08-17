A lawsuit against Google for scanning of non-Gmail emails will move forward

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled that a class action lawsuit against Google over its scanning of incoming emails in order to place ads can move forwards, reports Courthouse News. The lawsuit was originally filed in September of last year by users of other email services who sent emails to contacts with Gmail addresses. Since the plaintiffs never signed up for Gmail, they say they never agreed to have their emails scanned by Google’s systems. The plaintiffs allege Google’s scanning of emails in order to serve Gmail users personalized ads violates U.S. wiretapping laws.