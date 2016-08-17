Huawei  unveils the Honor 8, an affordable phone with impressive features

During an event in San Francisco Tuesday evening, Huawai unveiled the Honor 8, its newest affordable Android phone for the United States.

Spec-wise the smartphone has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 12-megapixel camera, 3000mAh battery with fast charging support (Huawei says it can charge halfway after being plugged in for just 30 minutes), and ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The company will be selling the $400 phone unlocked in the United States for use on AT&T and T-Mobile. It’s available for pre-order now on Huawai’s website as well as from a number of other retailers including Best Buy and Amazon. Preorders also get a $50 rebate or gift card.

We’ve spent a little time with the device already, and at first blush find it similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S7, except at a much lower price tag.