Intel unveils a new drone for developers

Intel’s new drone, called Aero, is actually a design prototype meant to help developers understand how to use Intel’s “Aero Platform for UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)” to build their own drones. The UAV developer kit is powered by an Intel Atom quad-core processor, and includes compute, storage, and communications in a form factor about the size of a playing card. The Aero compute board ($399) will be ready by the end of the year, Intel said at its Intel Developers Forum today in San Francisco.