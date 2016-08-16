Facebook Messenger’s bots cannot spam you anymore

Bots will not technically be able to message users more than once beyond the 24-hour window (message will not be sent). During the transition period for existing bots, these messages will go through but will be flagged if found.

When it comes to opt-in subscription messaging—which Facebook is still testing—bots can contact users at any time, but they cannot send promotional messages. Only the following use cases qualify for subscription messaging:

News: Bots whose primary purpose is to inform people about recent or important events or information in categories such as sports, finance, business, real estate, weather, traffic, politics, and entertainment.

Productivity: Bots whose primary purpose is to enable people to manage their personal productivity with tasks such as managing calendar events, receiving reminders, and paying bills.

Personal trackers: Bots that enable people to receive and monitor information about themselves in categories such as fitness, health, wellness, and finance.