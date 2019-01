The U.S. government issued new fuel efficiency standards today for commercial trucks that could save fleet owners $170 billion in fuel costs over the life of their vehicles, and cut emissions by 1.1 billion metric tons.

The rules would take effect starting with model 2021 trucks and continue through 2027 models.

In addition, the so-called Phase 2 program should reduce oil consumption by 2 billion barrels over the lifetime of the trucks.