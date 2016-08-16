The guy behind the “chatbot lawyer” to fight parking tickets is now taking on homelessness

Ever received an unfair parking ticket? There’s a chatbot for that. Earlier this year, Stanford student Joshua Browder created DoNotPay , a chatbot that has so far overturned more than 160,000 unlawful parking citations in London and New York. Now, the 19-year-old has augmented the bot to ask a series of questions that help the homeless figure out their rights. From there, the bot will send a form letter to the local council to help users apply for emergency housing.

“Since the success of the robot in appealing parking tickets, users began contacting me, assuming I could personally help with a whole range of issues,” Browder told Ars Technica U.K., adding that he thinks the bot could one day be modified to also help refugees. “I started to receive a large number of messages about evictions and repossessions, and noticed that they were at the highest levels ever recorded. I felt bad that I didn’t have the knowledge to personally help people, especially since they were being made homeless.”