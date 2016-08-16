Soylent breaks into the world of snack bars

Soylent, long touted by those who don’t have enough time to chew food, has announced a brand new product: the Soylent bar. Packed with 12.5% of snackers’ daily nutritional needs—according to math, you’ll need 8 bars to cover all your nutritional needs—the bar is Soylent’s second new product in as many weeks. Earlier this month, the meal replacement company launched Coffiest, “a complete breakfast and coffee in one convenient bottle.”