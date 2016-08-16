advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Amazon whets appetites of YouTube users with pilots of “Transparent,” “Mozart,” and more

By J.J. McCorvey1 minute Read

Amazon execs have already made clear their intention to invest more in original programming for Prime Instant Video this year and beyond: September alone will bring four back-to-back releases, including comedian Tig Notaro’s semi-autobiographical “traumedy,” One Mississippi.

This morning, in an effort that could lure more eyes (read: subscribers) to the new series, Amazon has pushed pilots of much of its original programming—including Transparent, Mozart In The Jungle, and Bosch—to its YouTube and Facebook pages. The company also offered users pilots of kids’ shows, such as Annedroid and Wishenpoof  (that’s funny to type).

Amazon is nominated for 16 Emmys this year, compared to 12 in 2015.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life