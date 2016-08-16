Restaurant finds comedy in police brutality with “Black Olives Matter” merchandise

An Italian restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is getting dragged (and defended) on Twitter for selling T-shirts and hats bearing the phrase, “Black Olives Matter.” The store owner told the local news station that he started selling the merchandise to promote a new tuna dish that comes with black olive tapenade. Despite his enterprising efforts, many people don’t see the humor in exploiting a movement that was created to honor and protest on behalf of dead black men and women such as Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, and Philando Castile.

Black Olives Matter? Guess The Civil Rice Movement, Emancipation Vegetation, The Holocrust, Wine-11, Orlando Fruiting & Sandy Cook were takn — HELLA BLVCK (@HELLABLVCK) August 16, 2016

Black Olives Matter is proof that racism is alive and well and drenched in White Privilege. That murder and racism would be taken as a joke. — Lil’ Pound Cake (@LilPoundCake1) August 16, 2016

Others say the merchandise is harmless, and call the backlash an example of the type of “political correctness” that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has talked about during his campaign.

If Black Olives Matter offends you, chances are you are a liberal with a propensity for language policing. #SJW — Matt Wallin (@wmwallin13) August 16, 2016

No word yet on whether or not the store is planning a fall collection.