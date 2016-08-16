advertisement
Restaurant finds comedy in police brutality with “Black Olives Matter” merchandise

By J.J. McCorvey1 minute Read

An Italian restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is getting dragged (and defended) on Twitter for selling T-shirts and hats bearing the phrase, “Black Olives Matter.” The store owner told the local news station that he started selling the merchandise to promote a new tuna dish that comes with black olive tapenade. Despite his enterprising efforts, many people don’t see the humor in exploiting a movement that was created to honor and protest on behalf of dead black men and women such as Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, and Philando Castile. 

Others say the merchandise is harmless, and call the backlash an example of the type of “political correctness” that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump  has talked about during his campaign.

No word yet on whether or not the store is planning a fall collection.

