Legendary investor Vinod Khosla bets big on boring: Rubrik, data backup and recovery tech firm

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Vinod Khosla, the investing legend and cofounder of Sun Microsystems, is making a big bet on back-end businesses not known for innovation such as data backup and recovery technology. On Tuesday, he led a $61 million investment in Rubrik, which provides such technology, reports CNBC. His firm, Khosla Ventures, is also the second-biggest shareholder in Nutanix, a cloud-based storage company and an investor in ThoughtSpot, a business intelligence software founder.

“All three have exceptional teams,” Khosla told CNBC, adding that the companies are in “a large market that hasn’t had much innovation.”

