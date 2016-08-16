Legendary investor Vinod Khosla bets big on boring: Rubrik, data backup and recovery tech firm

Vinod Khosla, the investing legend and cofounder of Sun Microsystems, is making a big bet on back-end businesses not known for innovation such as data backup and recovery technology. On Tuesday, he led a $61 million investment in Rubrik, which provides such technology, reports CNBC. His firm, Khosla Ventures, is also the second-biggest shareholder in Nutanix, a cloud-based storage company and an investor in ThoughtSpot, a business intelligence software founder.